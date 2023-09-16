Kidnappers kill man after his girlfriend managed to escape by jumping off a moving bakkie

A body of a 27-year-old man was found dead in Letsitele Valley near Mokgoloboto in Great Tzaneen, Limpopo on Friday after he was kidnapped from his home. Thabang Machete from Nkowankowa Section A, was found on September 15 after he was robbed and kidnapped at his house on September 14.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, two unknown suspects wearing balaclavas broke into his house and found his 23-year-old girlfriend. They threatened and tied her up. “They waited in the house until her boyfriend came back. They attacked him and demanded money and car keys for a Golf 7 vehicle that was parked in the yard.

“They forced the two into an NP 200 bakkie belonging to one of the victims and drove off,” said Ledwaba. Ledwaba said while the kidnappers were on their way with the couple, the girlfriend managed to escape by jumping out of the moving vehicle. She reported the matter police and a manhunt ensued.

Machete was found in the early hours of Friday. “Police found the victim severely injured along Letsitele Valley a few metres away from his NP 200 bakkie,” said Ledwaba. Machete was certified dead at the scene.