Kidnappers who hijacked two people in Gansbaai arrested hours later in Bredasdorp

Police in the Western Cape have been hailed for their vigilance after two kidnapping victims were rescued and two suspects were arrested after the hijacking in Gansbaai on Tuesday, October 17. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the 42-year-old woman and her 25-year-old friend were not only hijacked and kidnapped but also extorted by the two suspects.

The suspects are aged 24 and 30. The circulation of the vehicle after the incident is what brought about the success of the incident. “On Tuesday at about 9.40pm, Bredasdorp SAPS members acted on a lookout report of a hijacked vehicle when they noticed a bakkie that resembled the circulated vehicle. They tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver sped off,” Pojie said.

He said a high-speed chase ensued, and police members managed to block the vehicle and force it to a halt. “The members proceeded with a search of the vehicle and found a lady who was kidnapped earlier inside. They arrested the two suspects and also seized a 9mm pistol and an undisclosed amount of cash which were found in possession of the suspects. “It was later established that the two adults, a man, 25, and a woman, 42, were kidnapped and hijacked at gunpoint at Stanfords Cove in Gansbaai at about 7pm. The suspects forced the male victim to withdraw cash in Bredasdorp at an ATM,” Pojie said.

The suspects face charges of hijacking, kidnapping, and extortion, as well as the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm. The duo are expected to appear in the Bredasdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, September 19. [email protected]