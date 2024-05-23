Kidnapping victim who was lured by woman, rescued by police

An Eastern Cape man is expected to appear in Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of kidnapping. This is after police in the Nelson Mandela Bay District rescued a kidnapping victim, recovered the victim’s vehicle, and a firearm.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 56-year-old man was kidnapped from outside his home in Nemato, Port Alfred. “It is alleged that on May 20, 2024, at about 7pm, the 56-year-old victim from Nemato in Port Alfred arrived home and as he opened his gate to enter his yard, he was approached by a woman who requested information about his brother. “As he was assisting her, another male appeared, and he was taken into his house where he was held at gunpoint. Two other males with firearms also entered. The complainant was taken in his VW Caravelle, and at about 1am on May 21, 2024, the vehicle was spotted heading towards Gqeberha,” Naidu said.

Intelligence information was received and was immediately operationalised by the Nelson Mandela Bay District Crime Combating Unit (CCU). On Wednesday, May 22, at about 10am, a house in Zwide was raided and two men were found on the premises. “The victim’s vehicle keys, a silver Hyuandai i120, and a firearm were confiscated. The victim’s vehicle was also recovered, abandoned in an informal settlement in Kwazakele.

“Further investigation led the CCU members to a house in Kwanobuhle where the kidnapped victim was found with his hands and feet bound. No one was at the house,” Naidu said. The 40-year-old suspect was detained and charged with kidnapping and house robbery. Police have opened an inquiry in respect of the firearm. The hunt for the suspect who fled continues.

Nelson Mandela Bay District police commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata lauded the efforts by all officers involved. “Their swift response and cooperation were instrumental in ensuring the safe rescue of the victim and apprehension of the suspect. This remarkable success was the result of diligent work, collaboration, and efficient information sharing between the various police units,” Ncata said. [email protected]