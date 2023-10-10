Killer of Constable Sizwe Mthethwa sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

A 21-year-old man accused of murdering an off-duty police official, Constable Sizwe Mthethwa, who was stationed at Inanda police station back in February 2021 following conflict between the suspect and the officer’s stepson, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Ntuzuma Regional Court. Lindokuhle Buthelezi was found guilty of stabbing and killing Mthethwa.

Buthelezi viciously attacked the constable, who was on his way to meet with the suspect’s parents at their home, regarding a fight that transpired between Buthelezi and Mthethwa’s stepson. A case of murder, attempted murder, and theft was reported at the Inanda police station. Buthelezi was arrested three days after the incident following intensive investigations by the Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation.