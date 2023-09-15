Killers who worked in cahoots with farm worker sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and robbery

The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Delmas, sentenced Thomas Reuben Tivane, 50, and Kenneth Mashego, 50, for murder and house robbery. The heinous crimes were committed at a farm at Rietkol in Sundra, Mpumalanga, two years back.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two originate from Etwatwa in the Gauteng province and the sentencing stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 30, 2020. “The court heard how on that dreadful day, the two entered the farm holdings at about 10.45am and attacked Chantel Kershaw, 44, who had just arrived from town,” Mdhluli said. “According to the report, two men armed with a firearm found Kershaw as well as an employee, Themba Moses Masuku loading some equipment taken for a service, into a white Chevrolet bakkie.”

Two men from Etwatwa in Gauteng, Thomas Reuben Tivane and Kenneth Mashego, both aged 50, have been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted for murder and house robbery. Pictures: SAPS Police said Masuku was part of the orchestrated criminal plan carried out at the farm, but it was unknown at the time of the incident. “This employee (Masuku) reported then that he was taking out the equipment from the garage when the two accused held him at gunpoint then forced him to take off his trousers before they tied his hands using the said trousers,” said Mdhluli. According Masuku, he then heard Kershaw screaming, before it suddenly became quiet.

The two intruders proceeded to the farm house, where they found Kershaw's mother, who was 65-years-old at the time. They assaulted her with a firearm before locking her inside one of the rooms. “They further took a domestic worker, 48 years-old at the time, and locked her inside the bathroom. The two accused then further ransacked the house and stole mobile phones as well as tablets valued at R10,000,” said Mdluli. They also took the Chevrolet bakkie and fled the scene.

When the assailants had gone, Kershaw's mother contacted the neighbourhood watch as well as the police. A high-speed chase ensued between the two robbers and the law enforcement team consisting of the neighbourhood watch and the police. A few moments later, the driver of the stolen bakkie lost control and the vehicle overturned on the R50 road towards Delmas.

“As a result, both men were cornered and arrested. During their arrest, a firearm was recovered, though its serial numbers were filled off,” said Mdhluli. Back at the farm, Kershaw was found half naked and strangled with a rope. “She was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics at the scene,” said Mdhluli.

“The two accused were charged for murder and robbery. It was during the course of the probe when investigators unearthed that the farm employee (Themba Moses Masuku) was in fact, an accomplice into the farm attack,” he said. Masuku was arrested and he was additionally charged. In court, Masuku pleaded guilty and in March this year, he was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

The investigation team “worked tirelessly in collaboration with the prosecutors to present a watertight case” against Tivane and Mashego which led to their conviction. This week, Tivane was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and an additional 20 years imprisonment for robbery. On the other hand, Mashego was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, as well as 15 years imprisonment for robbery.

Two men from Etwatwa in Gauteng, Thomas Reuben Tivane and Kenneth Mashego, both aged 50, have been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted for murder and house robbery. Pictures: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the sentence, adding that she hopes it will serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators. “We really acknowledge with much appreciation, the exceptional and outstanding work performed by the neighbourhood watch which led to the swift arrest of the two accused,” said Manamela. “We also thank the investigation team for their collaborative efforts with other stakeholders like the prosecution team and the judiciary, which culminated in this enormous achievement,” she said.