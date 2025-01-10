King Misuzulu's first wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela goes to court to stop his upcoming wedding

Queen Ntokozo KaMayiselaZulu, who is the first wife of the Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini has filed an urgent court interdict in an attempt to halt her husband's wedding. King Misuzulu is due to marry his third wife, Nomzamo Myeni, a former banker on January 26.

He has already served his first wife with divorce papers. In her application, the queen said she is married to the king in community of property. She confirmed that she has been served with divorce papers, however, she said her husband can't tie the knot while their marriage still subsists.

"I confirm that my husband has approached another woman and propose marriage which the said woman has accepted. I further confirm that my husband has begun making arrangements to marry the said woman and has even set a date for the said wedding ceremony and marriage. "I humbly submit that the responded herein cannot enter into (a) a civil marriage and (b) a customary marriage whilst our civil marriage still subsists," she said in the application. She said a meeting was set to discuss the upcoming nuptials, however, the meeting never took place and it was postponed to February, which is after the wedding.

She said she would suffer irreparable damage should the court not grant the interdict. "There will be irreparable harm if this interdict is not granted in that it will bring my family into turmoil and chaos." King Misuzulu’s decision to divorce his wife has been met with criticism among the royal family.

A senior member of the royal family, Prince Mazwi Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi House who is aligned with the king’s half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu lashed out at the king for ‘undermining and destroying the Zulu culture by divorcing his wife without mediation’, which he said was a cultural practice that has saved marriages in African families for decades. Prince Mazwi said in terms of Zulu culture, the king was supposed to lead by example and protect this important culture which has bound and saved many collapsing marriages in the past. "The king has abandoned African ways of solving marital matters and has adopted Western ways.“