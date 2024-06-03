Kirsten Kluyts murder: Student’s bail appeal to be heard in the High Court

The 21-year-old student accused of the murder of Sandton teacher Kirsten Kluyts is expected to appeal his bail rejection on Monday afternoon. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the province confirmed that the appeal on the bail hearing will be heard in the Johannesburg High Court at 2pm.

The student, who cannot be named until he pleads, because he faces a charge of rape, has been behind bars for almost seven months, awaiting trial. Kluyts, a 34-year-old teacher, was found murdered at the George Lea Recreational Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29, 2023. She was pregnant at the time and had been participating in an athletic event when she was killed.

Post-mortem results revealed in court showed that the Delta Park High teacher’s death was caused by blunt force head trauma, strangulation, smothering and pressure to the neck. The suspect was arrested on November 26, 2023, at a student residence not far from the crime scene. Following a lengthy bail hearing, the student was denied bail in December.

He told the court that he had stumbled across Kluyts’ body and failed to report the matter to the South African Police Services (SAPS) for fear he would be implicated. The student told the court during cross-examination that there were too many people in prison for crimes they did not commit. However, in denying him bail, Magistrate Syta Prinsloo said the court was of the view that the accused disposed of the victim’s clothing, potentially eliminating valuable evidence and failed to report his discovery to the SAPS, either directly or anonymously.