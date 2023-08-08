‘Klawer killer’ is finally admitted to Valkenberg

The notorious ‘Klawer killer’ has finally been admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital after being on the waiting list for nearly a year. Daniel Smit, 56, who is accused of the horrific murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk, returned to the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was referred for observation.

This follows a report presented to the magistrate last year that revealed how he allegedly killed the young boy. The disappearance of Jerobejin on February 2, 2022, sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit caught the child stealing fruit, chased after him, and allegedly drove over him. Smit was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in the bakkie. Two days later it was revealed that human remains were found in the drains at his home, as cops and forensic experts combed the area for clues.

Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court several days later, where he abandoned his bail application, claiming he was a Satanist. He faces various charges, including murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice. Jerobejin van Wyk, 13. Picture: Supplied But a shocking report by a psychologist later revealed that he was not a Satanist, but involved in Chinese occult rituals. At the time, the psychologist said Smit believed the occult gave him the power of control and a justification for his actions. The report further states that when he gets emotionally upset, he enters into a “trance-like state of mind”.