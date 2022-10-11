Klawer teen murder accused remains on waiting list for psychiatric evaluation

Durban – Murder accused Daniel Smit is number 52 on the list of people waiting to get a space at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in the Western Cape. Smit is accused of killing Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk, 13, in February this year.

It is alleged that Van Wyk and a friend had been picking mangoes in Smit’s yard when Smit spotted them. Smit allegedly chased Jerobejin in his vehicle, knocked him over and then pulled him into the vehicle. According to a Cape Times report, Smit allegedly took the teenager back to his home, where he gave the boy food and something to drink before “breaking his neck”. Parts of Jerobejin’s dismembered body were found in a drain at Smit’s home.

A psychologist has asked the court to send Smit for a 30-day evaluation. According to report, he wanted the role of personality disorder, specifically psychopathy, to be determined. In addition to murder charges, Smit faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

This week NPA provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused was 52nd on the list of people waiting for a bed at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital. He was number 66 at the last court appearance. The matter was postponed to November 7. Smit has abandoned his application for bail and remains behind bars as an awaiting trial prisoner.

