Kliprivier police launch urgent appeal to identify rape suspect

Three armed men attacked a family performing rituals near a Kliprivier river, Gauteng where one suspect allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl before robbing the family of their cellphones. The attack occurred on October 10 at approximately 6.45pm, authorities are launching an urgent appeal for public assistance.

The suspects, armed with weapons, interrupted the family's rituals, robbing them of their cellphones and assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Police revealed that one of the suspects raped the teenage girl during the attack. "The police in Kliprivier are seeking the community's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for rape," said police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, aged between 25 and 30, of medium height and slender build. "He has a scar on his shoulder, a gold tooth, and was last seen wearing dark grey and black jeans, along with a black t-shirt," said Sibeko. Police urged the community to come forward with any information that could lead to the suspects' arrest.