KPMG bursary fraud: Fidelis Moema’s mother added on accused list

Former KPMG bursary specialist, Fidelis Moema, had his mother added as the fourth accused in the fraud case where over R16.5 million was swindled from the auditing firm. Dikeledi Lovinest Moema appeared along with her son in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

She joined other accused, businessman Trevor Machimane, and metro police officer Lebohang Sigubudu. They were also granted R50,000 bail. Dikeledi’s appearance comes after she handed herself to police over the weekend.

She has been charged with money laundering. According to an affidavit by the investigating officer, in April 2022, Dikeledi allegedly received R559,000 which was transferred from KMPG into her son’s account, and later went into her Capitec account. During the same period, its alleged that her son, 32, bought building material worth R168,000 using Dikeledi as reference.

The court heard that Dikeledi, 66, is a retired senior government official who worked for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Department of Social Development and worked as a chief director in the Presidency office. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they were not opposing bail but were of the view that she should be released on R30,000 bail because she could afford it. She was released on R25,000 bail.

Meanwhile, her son and the other two accused were all granted R50,000 bail each. The accused are facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering, for allegedly making payments from Moema’s former employer KPMG, to the accounts of his associates, including friends and former girlfriends, between 2021 to 2022, then transferring the money to his own account. The State told the court that some of Moema’s ex-girlfriends had since state witnesses and would testify against him in the trial.

KPMG said it fired Moema in November 2022 after an internal disciplinary process. It opened criminal charges against him in February 2023. The company alleged that between 2021 and 2022, Moema diverted millions intended to sponsor the education of deserving students, to companies associated with his friends. During the investigation, KPMG said that it identified that Moema was allegedly colluding with external parties and no other parties within the firm were identified.

Regarding approved bursaries, KPMG said they were not impacted and they have honoured all their commitments. All accused are expected back in court on July 31, 2024 [email protected]