Kruger National Park poacher gets ‘well-deserved’ nine-year jail term

Pretoria – The Skukuza Regional Court has sentenced convicted poacher, 47-year-old Sam Khoza to a “well-deserved” nine years imprisonment after he was arrested in the Kruger National Park. “The accused was sentenced following an incident in which three armed intruders entered the Kruger National Park through a section on 11 November 2020. However, they were spotted by the field rangers who were on duty that day. It is said that when the three men noticed the field rangers, a shooting ensued,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

Two of the suspected poachers evaded arrests but Khoza, who sustained some injuries during the shooting, was captured. “The police at Skukuza were notified about the incident and upon their arrival, the accused was arrested and charged accordingly. During his arrest, he was found in possession of a rifle, some ammunition as well as a silencer,” Mohlala said. “After he recovered from his injuries, he was presented before Skukuza Regional Court, facing the charge of being in possession of prohibited firearm, possession of illegal ammunition as well as for possession of dangerous weapon. The case was handed over to the Skukuza stock theft unit, experts in the field of probing matters which are related to illegal poaching.”

Mohlala said the team worked tirelessly to ensure that Khoza gets convicted and sentenced. “During the tour of their investigation, they discovered that the accused was born in the country of Mozambique and was in South Africa illegally hence the charge of contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa was added against him,” Mohlala said. “The team presented their case before court, with overwhelming evidence which was indisputable and has then led the accused with no choice but to surrender hence on Friday, 20 May 2022, he pleaded guilty to all the charges. Khoza was therefore sentenced accordingly.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the sentence, saying it was well deserved. She also commended the collaborative effort displayed by the team of field rangers, the investigation team, the prosecution team, and the judiciary – which culminated in the sentencing of Khoza. “We hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrence to those you might think of emulating the actions of the accused. We hope by now people have learnt that one can be severely punished for unauthorised killing of wild animals,” Manamela said.

Story continues below Advertisement