Kruger National Park rangers sentenced for possession of unlicensed, prohibited firearm

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have welcomed the sentencing of two field rangers, after they were caught with an unlicensed and prohibited firearm with ammunition as well as “a dangerous weapon” at a camp site inside the Kruger National Park. “Hendric Eccelence Silinda, aged 31, and Achieve Musa Mlambo, aged 38, were both sentenced on Tuesday, 6 December 2022, by the Skukuza Regional Court after being arrested in February 2019,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The court heard how Silinda and Mlambo, who were employed as rangers at the Kruger National Park, became involved in some “dodgy dealing”. “Information surfaced that there were certain field rangers at Skukuza section who were in possession of unlicensed firearm. Further details indicated that the firearm was hidden somewhere at their camping site. SANParks then organised a sting operation, which was carried out at the camping site,” said Mohlala. “A search was then conducted whereby a large calibre firearm, some ammunition as well as back packs and a knife were recovered. The two accused were then apprehended after being identified as the suspects.”

Police at Skukuza was called, and upon arrival, the two rangers were arrested and charged accordingly. The duo were sentenced as follows: Count 1 - possession of unlicensed firearm, both accused were sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Count 2 - possession of prohibited firearm, both accused persons were sentenced to six years imprisonment. Count 3 - possession of unlicensed ammunition, the two accused were sentenced to two years imprisonment. Count 4 - possession of a dangerous weapon, both accused were sentenced to one year imprisonment.

