Krugersdorp gang-rape: EFF says incompetent officials are why women choose not to report violence and sexual abuse

Pretoria - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says sexual violence by men against women in South Africa continues to spiral because of the fundamental failures of the entire justice system. The EFF was reacting after the NPA on Thursday dropped charges in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court against the 13 men and a minor accused of the gang-rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances of eight women. The women were in Krugersdorp filming a music video in July.

DNA results could not be linked to the crime. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said: “Injustice is easily accessible via bribery, undue interference and downright incompetence. The possibility that the DNA testing process was compromised is an unfortunate reality. “If indeed all 14 are innocent, then we are further assured of the dismal dysfunction of the South African Police Service. This crippling incompetence is precisely why women do not report violence and sexual violence to authorities.

“Eight women today ... join the woman domestic worker who the State President, Cyril Ramaphosa, had tortured to cover up his Phala Phala criminal activities.” He said these women joined millions of women on the receiving end of gross injustice. “The ANC-controlled State inflicts secondary wounds. Ramaphosa continues babbling about gender-based violence and femicide undisrupted by South Africans. In fact, he will host the second Presidential Summit on GBVF next month,” said Thambo.

“We do not need summits to end the intolerable levels of sexual violence and violence by men against women, we need to eradicate the ANC from government. It is high time that South Africans self-reflect on their tolerance of the ANC government that serves hideously high levels of injustice. The ANC government must be removed if we want a functioning justice system.” The July 28 gang-rape made international headlines. “Eight women were allegedly gang-raped while filming a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA regional spokesperson in Gauteng.

“The prosecution will however continue in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court in respect of charges relating to the contravention of the Immigration Act. “Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter, and evidential material currently at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution,” said Mjonondwane. She said “prosecutorial-guided” investigations would continue in pursuit of justice for all women affected by this “heinous” crime.

Earlier this month, a former police officer was arrested in connection with the gang-rape. Police said that some of the allegedly stolen items were found in her possession. Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that the suspect, a former warrant officer at the Krugersdorp police station, had been arrested.

“It was discovered by the investigating officer that the woman had in her possession property that belonged to one of the victims of rape. “She is a former warrant officer who was based at the Krugersdorp police station,” Muridili told IOL. The crew of 20 people were robbed of equipment, money and cellphones.