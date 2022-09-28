Krugersdorp gang rape: Suspects back in court

Pretoria – At least 14 men charged in connection with the gang rape of eight women in West Village, west of Johannesburg, in July, will, this morning, return to the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court. They are charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last month, seven additional suspects, who were arrested during police raids in Krugersdorp, appeared in court after they were linked to the rape of the eight women who were shooting a music video at an abandoned mine in the area. The suspects were among 82 Zama zamas arrested during raids launched after residents went to the mine shaft and raided the area. The 14 men were initially charged with being in the country illegally, but are now facing additional charges including multiple counts of rape and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

One of the 14 suspects is reportedly a minor, and he will be tried separately, in line with the Child Justice Act. The remaining suspects, in the group of 82, are only charged with being in the country illegally. Speaking to journalists at the court during the previous court appearance, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said they would not release information on the evidence gathered around suspects. However, they have established prospects of a successful prosecution against the 14 accused.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As the NPA, we are not at liberty to share information about any evidential material at our disposal. Our work is to present such evidence in court, and up until it is done, we cannot share with the public,” she said. The court has previously heard that two of the suspects are 18 and 15 years old. Mjonondwane said the 15-year-old was taken to Leratong Hospital, where an age assessment was conducted, and it was established that he was a minor and could be 16 years old.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was then taken to a place of safety. One of the suspects who appeared last month told the court that he was a South African citizen. Mjonondwane said the hearings of the 82 suspects would be separated as the proceedings continue. The 14 accused will appear separately from the rest of the group.

Story continues below Advertisement