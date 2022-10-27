Krugersdorp rape: charges dropped against all 14 suspects

Pretoria – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Thursday that it had “decided to withdraw” the charges of rape, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances against all 13 men and a minor, who were all charged for the Krugersdorp gang-rape incident. The incident, which made international headlines, took place onJuly 28, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Eight women were allegedly gang-raped while filming a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA regional spokesperson in Gauteng. “The prosecution will however continue in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court in respect of charges relating to the contravention of the Immigration Act. A crowd of illegal miners, known as zama-zamas, were arrested following the gang rape of eight women. Picture: Hawks “Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter, and evidential material currently at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution,” said Mjonondwane.

She said “prosecutorial-guided” investigations would continue in pursuit of justice for all women affected by this “heinous” crime. Earlier this month, a former police officer was arrested in connection with the Krugersdorp gang-rape. Police said that some of the allegedly stolen items were found in her possession.

Story continues below Advertisement

Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that the suspect, a former warrant officer at Krugersdorp police station, had been arrested. “It was discovered by the investigating officer that the women had in her possession property that belonged to one of the victims of rape. “She is a former warrant officer who was based at Krugersdorp police station,” Muridili told IOL.

Story continues below Advertisement