Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Krugersdorp rape: charges dropped against all 14 suspects

The NPA said it became apparent that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the 13 men and a minor arrested on accusations of gang-raping the eight women. File Picture

The NPA said it became apparent that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the 13 men and a minor arrested on accusations of gang-raping the eight women. File Picture

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Thursday that it had “decided to withdraw” the charges of rape, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances against all 13 men and a minor, who were all charged for the Krugersdorp gang-rape incident.

The incident, which made international headlines, took place onJuly 28, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Eight women were allegedly gang-raped while filming a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA regional spokesperson in Gauteng.

“The prosecution will however continue in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court in respect of charges relating to the contravention of the Immigration Act.

A crowd of illegal miners, known as zama-zamas, were arrested following the gang rape of eight women. Picture: Hawks

“Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter, and evidential material currently at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution,” said Mjonondwane.

More on this

She said “prosecutorial-guided” investigations would continue in pursuit of justice for all women affected by this “heinous” crime.

Earlier this month, a former police officer was arrested in connection with the Krugersdorp gang-rape.

Police said that some of the allegedly stolen items were found in her possession.

Story continues below Advertisement

Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that the suspect, a former warrant officer at Krugersdorp police station, had been arrested.

“It was discovered by the investigating officer that the women had in her possession property that belonged to one of the victims of rape.

“She is a former warrant officer who was based at Krugersdorp police station,” Muridili told IOL.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eight young women were gang-raped in July while apparently filming a music video near abandoned mines in the West Rand of Johannesburg.

The crew of 20 people were also robbed of equipment, money and cellphones.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPAHawksRapeWomenCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo