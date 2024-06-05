Kwadabeka man arrested after police find CIT explosives during raid

A 39-year-old man is due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after was found in possession of explosives earlier this week. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said the explosives recovered are used in cash-in-transit heists.

"Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Special Task Force, Crime Intelligence and Explosives Unit recovered the explosives at Kwadabeka township in Durban. During the search, nine sticks of explosives, four detonators, and 39 live rounds of ammunition were found. Picture: Supplied / SAPS

"Police received information about a suspect who was in possession of explosives which are used for cash-in-transit heist. A joint operation was swiftly conducted and in the early hours of the morning police proceeded to the house. “A search was conducted, during the search nine sticks of explosives, four detonators, and 39 live rounds of ammunition were found," Mhlongo said.

KZN Hawks head, Major General Lesetja Senona, welcomed the arrest and applauded the members for their good work. The arrest comes on the back of a shootout in Phoenix, where police fatally wounded two cash-in-transit suspects.