KwaZulu-Natal boy, aged four, killed after he was run over by car in Waterloo

A four-year-old young boy died after he was run over by a car in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal police said. The KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said that the police in Verulam were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“Verulam police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an incident in which a four-year-old boy was knocked down by a vehicle on Friday, September 13 in Waterloo,” Netshiunda said. “He sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.” The child was rushed to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) headquarters by the driver of the vehicle on Friday, September 13.

The Rusa spokesperson, Prem Balram said a critically injured boy was transported to Rusa headquarters in a white Nissan bakkie and was rushed to Osindisweni Government Hospital by Rusa members, where he was pronounced dead. “The driver of the bakkie informed Reaction Officers that the child suddenly fled into his path of travel and was run over,” said Balram. “The occupants of the vehicle decided to transport the seriously injured child to Rusa for medical assistance.”