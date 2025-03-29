KwaZulu-Natal cop sentenced to double life imprisonment for murdering husband and friend

A KwaZulu-Natal cop found guilty of killing her policeman husband and a family friend was sentenced to double life imprisonment for the murders this week. Ntombizodwa Ntinga was sentenced in the Mtubatuba High Court for the murder of her husband, Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga, 49, and their family friend, Mpendulo Mdluli, 34.

Her co-accused, 22-year-old Samkelo Mpanza, was also jailed. The murders took place on August 1, 2023, at their Phathane homestead. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the victim was at his home with his wife and Mdluli when they were accosted by Mpanza and his accomplice at gunpoint.

"They robbed the two police officers of their service pistols and cellphones before forcing Warrant Officer Ntinga and Mdluli into Mdluli’s vehicle," says Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo. In a horrific turn of events, Mdluli was severely assaulted and pushed out of the moving car, while Warrant Officer Ntinga was later found with multiple gunshot wounds near the Msunduzi River. Mdluli later died in the hospital.

Mhlongo revealed that cases of murder, armed robbery with aggravating circumstances, and kidnapping was opened, The duo was arrested within 24 hours of the crime. In court this week, Ntinga was sentenced to life imprisonment for both murders, 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 5 years imprisonment for kidnapping.