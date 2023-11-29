KwaZulu-Natal cop shot dead by man who came to his house asking for water

A policeman was gunned down in cold blood in his home in Inanda on Tuesday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal police said. The 48-year-old Warrant Officer was at his Mzomusha home in Inanda with his family when an unknown man entered the yard and asked for water, police said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that after drinking the water, the suspect suddenly produced a firearm and fired several shots at the officer. “The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.” He said a case of murder has been opened at Inanda SA Police Service and that the matter will be investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks).

Last week, policeman Sergeant Riaad Adams was gunned down while responding to a robbery at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban. Gunmen stormed two jewellery stores and assaulted a pregnant employee. They are alleged to have opened fire during their brazen escape, killing Adams.

The latest crime statistics revealed that a total of 35 cops were killed between July and September, 2023. The killings took place while cops were both on and off-duty. Most of the officers killed were shot dead.