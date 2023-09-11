KwaZulu-Natal man, 84, burnt beyond recognition after house fire during load shedding

An 84-year-old man died in a house fire on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast during load shedding. The incident took place in Brenlen Close, Northcroft, Phoenix, on Thursday evening at around 7pm.

According to information, the elderly man had been asleep in his bedroom when it caught alight. The victim had been burnt beyond recognition and he was alone at the time. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Phoenix South African Police Service (SAPS) are investigating an inquest.

"The cause of the fire is still unknown. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Gwala said. Bruce de Gier, Division Commander for the Durban Fire Department, confirmed the man was found in his bed and that only the bedroom had been burnt. He said the cause of the fire was unknown.

According to the eThekwini load shedding schedule, the area was affected between 6pm to 8pm. In another incident, a three-year-old boy and his grandfather died in a house fire in Rotterdam, Limpopo. Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police received an alert about a burning house, and apparently there were people screaming for help inside the house.