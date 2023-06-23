KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly shoots his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend dead, then turns gun on himself

Durban - Police in the town of Mpumalanga in KwaZulu-Natal made a grisly discovery on Thursday evening, when they came across three dead bodies in a Toyota Quantum. It is alleged a man killed his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The incident took place at the corner of Sonto Road and Ntuli Road in Mpumalanga at around 7pm. The victims have been identified. According to an incident report, police received information of a double murder and proceeded to the scene and made the gruesome discovery.

Empty cartridges were found at the scene. It is alleged that the woman had been in her boyfriend’s vehicle when the shooting incident occurred. Provincial police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Mpumalanga police are investigating two counts of murder and an inquest docket following an incident that occurred at Sonto Road on June 22.

“Police officers responded to a shooting incident and on arrival they found three dead bodies inside a taxi. Reports indicate that two of the deceased were shot by a suspect known to the 27-year-old woman, who then shot himself,” Ngcobo said. In a similar incident, a KwaZulu-Natal man received a double life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. Nkosinathi Nkosi Zondo, 37, was sentenced in February following the 2021 Christmas Day tragedy.

Zondo went into his ex-girlfriend Nomvula Annacletta Ndlovu’s home and stabbed her and her boyfriend Zethembe Makhathini to death while they had been sleeping. He had earlier on in the day asked her to take him back, and when she refused, he went to a local tavern and drank before breaking into their home. He stabbed Ndlovu more than 17 times. The couple shared two children.