KwaZulu-Natal man jailed for 30 years for killing a driver over a R50 fuel dispute

A KwaZulu-Natal man who killed two people who had been transporting him following a dispute over fuel, has been sentenced to an effective 30 years behind bars. Mluleki Mngadi, 26, pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday to the murder and robbery of Nkululeko Nduli and Xolani Nduli.

In his plea handed to the court by advocate TJ Nene, Mngadi detailed the events leading up to the murder on March 5, 2022. He said he decided to go on a drinking spree at Dladla's tavern in Camperdown with his friends. Mngadi said he was joined by two friends and they continued drinking.

He said when they ran out of cash they decided to go to another tavern in order to withdraw cash. They hired Nkululeko Nduli, 49, to transport them and agreed on a cost of R150. Mngadi said during the ride, a dispute arose around the cost of the transportation. He said Nkululeko demanded another R50.

Mngadi said he withdrew his 9mm pistol and “without hesitation” fired several shots at Nkululeko who had been driving. He died instantly. Mngadi said Xolani, 20, tried to escape by opening the passenger door.

“As he got out the motor vehicle I fired several shots at him and he fell and died instantly as a result of being shot.” He said he removed Nkululeko’s body from the driver’s seat and placed it on the side of the road next to Xolani’s body. Mngadi said he then drove to a tavern and drank some more.

On March 27, 2022, Mngadi’s mother, Dumela Mngadi, saw the firearm in his bedroom and she decided to take it and hide it in the chicken run when he fell asleep. The next day when the police arrived, she handed them the firearm. High Court Judge Khosi Hadebe sentenced Mngadi to 25 years each for the murder; 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances; 15 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The effective sentence is 30 years behind bars. In a victim impact statement handed to the court by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Mbongeni Mthembu, both the victim’s mother’s described the heartache of losing their sons. The victims were cousins, and Xolani was in Grade 10.

His mother told the court she was in disbelief that someone would kill such a young child. Nkululeko’s mother said he was a teacher at a local high school and a sole breadwinner for their family. “I wonder what Nkululeko and Xolani did to deserve such a brutal death. I wish for the accused never to see daylight.”