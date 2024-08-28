KwaZulu-Natal police on high alert after convicted criminal escapes prison

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for a convicted criminal who escaped custody from the Waterval Correctional Centre earlier this week. Dumisani Mthethwa was part of the team assigned to work in the facility's garden when he escaped, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said.

“The circumstances surrounding his escape are under investigation. Mthethwa was serving a 15-year prison sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances and was sentenced on March 20, 2019,” Nxumalo said. He said a detailed enquiry had been launched in order to determine if there were any lapses in security protocol. “DCS is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend Mthethwa and return him to custody as swiftly as possible,” Nxumalo said.

If seen, people are warned not to approach Mthethwa but to rather report it to their nearest police station or correctional centre. Meanwhile, 27 officials from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development have been dismissed. “The DJCD recorded 81 appeal matters; 55 dismissals, 25 suspensions and one warning,” said department chief director of communication management, Kgalalelo Masibi.