KwaZulu-Natal Premier calls for action against gender-based violence

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has called on leaders to champion a dialogue and be ambassadors of a fight against gender-based violence (GBV). Ntuli was speaking at the funeral of Nokuphila Mbhele, 29, who was shot dead by her partner in Mandawe, near Scottburgh, on the South Coast last Sunday.

Mbhele’s body was found in a locked rented room with several gunshot wounds. Ntuli said that the same day he learned about Mbhele, he visited the Lifani family, where a man, Shezi, shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend with her sister. He also shot a neighbour who survived the incident. Ntuli said it was unfortunate the province still experienced such incidents.

“We have been making a call as the government that people need to start a dialogue in their small families, in their communities, and every leader must play a role because it's obvious that the problem is there and it's huge. And it requires the attention of everyone,” Ntuli said. “When you regard yourself, whether you are a business, religious, political or traditional leader, it’s important that you do something to champion a dialogue, to be an ambassador of a fight against gender-based violence. “This killing of the innocent souls must stop. But they’ll only stop when every person in the province plays his or her role to be an ambassador against GBV and the killing of innocent souls.”

Ntuli also said everyone must give special attention to the killing of innocent girls and children. “Hence, as the government of KwaZulu-Natal, we will be dedicating a week wherein we will interact with all the leaders of the society to ensure that we request them to champion dialogue in their different areas,” Ntuli said. Ntuli said killing women is rife in Ugu. He has been to Ugu several times to bury women killed by their loved ones.

He said some of the perpetrators then try to kill themselves while others try and succeed. “This is disappointing as it reveals the fragility of men’s minds and life itself,” Ntuli said. He said Mbhele lost her life at the hands of someone who failed to control his emotions and thoughts. He left a family that was emotionally and physically abused.

To leaders at the funeral, Ntuli asked that they work together to bring forward plans to talk to people about the scourge of GBV. “When I talk to police and ask them what is happening, they say that the first problem is drugs and the second is alcohol,” Ntuli said. “In a lot of cases where women and children were abused and killed, there is an influence of alcohol or an influence of drugs.”