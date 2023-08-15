KwaZulu-Natal social development member of the executive council, Nonhlanhla Khoza called for justice after a 35-year-old pregnant woman was brutally murdered. Busisiwe Ngubo, who was pregnant with twins, was killed in the Ehlanzeni area which is in the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality in the KZN South Coast.

According to the department, Ngubo was strangled and her lifeless body discarded on the road a kilometre from her home. “The victim was on the verge of delivering twins, a joyous occasion that was tragically cut short,” said Khoza. She said reports indicate that Ngubo left her residence after receiving a call from her police officer boyfriend.

“She had shared information with relatives on the plan and were aware of her intentions to travel to the hospital as she was about to deliver. The shocking nature of this crime has left the community reeling.” Khoza sent her heartfelt condolences to the family. “Our thoughts are with the grieving family and friends during this trying period,” she said.

Khoza has made an impassioned plea to law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough and swift investigation into this appalling crime. "We demand nothing less than a rigorous pursuit of justice in this case. The individual responsible for this heinous act must be apprehended promptly and the full force of the law should be brought to bear on them,“ said Khoza. Khoza emphasised the imperative of eradicating violence against women, especially within intimate relationships.