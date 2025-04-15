KwaZulu-Natal's most wanted murderer and extortionist arrested in Midrand

Police made a major breakthrough after arresting the most wanted suspected murderer and extortionist, Linda Hlongwa, who is commonly known as ‘Mjinja’ or ‘Putin’. Hlongwa, from KwaZulu-Natal, was arrested in Midrand, Gauteng on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Hlongwa has been on the loose since July 2020 when he failed to appear in court where he was facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. “Hlongwa was arrested on July 20, 2020, after he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Ukuthula Street in St Wendolins in Mariannhill, and was released from custody pending ballistic results. Since then, he ignored summons to appear in court to face his charges,” said Netshiunda. It is alleged that Hlongwa is also behind the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend and her 52-year-old mother.

Police said the two women were shot and killed at their home in Income Road in Nazareth, Pinetown, on March 18, 2025. Linda Hlonga is also known as ‘Mjinja’ or ‘Putin’. In addition, Netshiunda said Hlongwa allegedly extorted money from scholar transport owners, tuckshop owners, and local taxis in the areas of Mariannhill and nearby townships. He is alleged to have murdered his girlfriend and her mother. Netshiunda said KZN police were grateful to community members who provided valuable information which led to Hlongwa's arrest.

"Anyone who fell victim of ‘Mjinja’ is urged to go to the nearest police station and open a case so that justice can be served," he added. [email protected] IOL News