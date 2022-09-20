KZN Acting High Court Judge in court over fraud and money laundering allegations

Durban - An Acting High Court Judge and former HOD for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have been arrested by the Hawks regarding fraud, corruption and money laundering allegations. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, it is alleged a 63-year-old former head of the Department for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and his accomplice misrepresented to a businessman to pay R1 million into a vehicle dealership.

“It is further alleged that the 62-year-old Acting Judge, who was a service provider to the department at that time, allegedly paid R300 000 to the same vehicle dealership and purchased a R1.3 million vehicle that was later handed over to the HOD.” A case of fraud, corruption and money laundering was reported at Hilton SAPS. “Hawks members took over the investigation, and the two were arrested this morning. They are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court later today.”