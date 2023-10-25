An armed response officer was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to provincial police, charges of murder and robbery are investigated by Mayville SAPS.

“It is alleged that on October 25, 2023, a 31-year-old man was robbed and shot while at the corner of King Cetshwayo and Brickfield Road,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. “The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.” The victim identified has been identified as Bhekokuhle Shezi who worked for Marshall Security.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, the security officer had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. “He was in a critical condition, and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the man on scene before rushing him through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required.” Jamieson said that unfortunately, a short while after arriving at hospital the officer went into a state of cardiac arrest and passed away due to the injuries sustained.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown; however, SAPS were on scene and will be investigating further.” In a tribute, Marshall Security described Shezi as a true hero. “He was unwavering in his commitment to the safety of our community. He embodied the values of Marshall Security and selflessly put his life on the line for others,” said Tyron Powell the director of Marshall Security.