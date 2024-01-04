KZN baby dumped in two-metre-deep pit latrine

Authorities in northern KwaZulu-Natal recovered a deceased baby from a pit latrine in Maphumulo after the newborn was allegedly dumped by a 16-year-old mother, IPSS Search and Rescue said. IPSS Rescue responded together with the Umhlali South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Search and Rescue unit after receiving reports that a baby was dumped inside the two-metre-deep toilet.

According to the emergency responders, a 16-year-old female hid the baby inside a packet after giving birth and threw the baby down the abandoned pit latrine in the iLembe District. “Reports from the scene indicate that a 16-year-old female allegedly concealed the birth of a baby and disposed of it in a 2-metre-deep abandoned pit latrine in a neighbour's yard after placing it in a plastic packet. A deceased baby was recovered by rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday after the newborn was allegedly dumped down a two-metre-deep pit latrine. Picture: Supplied “The packet containing the newborn's body was successfully retrieved from the pit latrine,” IPSS Rescue said.

According to the Maphumulo Local Municipality, the area is predominantly rural. The police recovered the baby’s body as part of their investigation, and according to IPSS, the 16-year-old female and her mother were arrested. IOL has contacted the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal for comment.