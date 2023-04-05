KZN bar brawl: One beer, two men and a murder

Durban – A Durban man who allegedly drank someone else’s beer and then stabbed them to death has been charged with murder. The incident took place at a bar in Ingcuce Street, in the CBD, at around 7pm on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda it is alleged that the altercation was stimulated by the suspect consuming alcohol of the victim without their consent. “The reports indicate that the victim was stabbed and was declared dead on scene. “The deceased's friend reportedly retaliated and the suspect sustained stab wounds, he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The suspect was arrested under police guard.”

According to the incident report the victim had been at a table with his friends, when the suspect took a beer and began drinking it. When asked about it, the suspect allegedly went to his bag and produced a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the stomach. The victim fell to the ground and died at the scene.

In another incident, a community policing forum member was shot during a robbery at a bar in Hillary. It is alleged that three armed men stormed the premises and demanded the receptionist hand over the cash. The men allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and opened fire, injuring the CPF man, who is in his fifties, before fleeing in a red VW Polo.