KZN brothers arrested for hiding illegal firearms in toilet

Durban: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. Police arrested the duo in Pietermaritzburg during a joint operation just after midnight on Thursday.

“The team proceeded to the house where a man was found in possession of a licensed firearm, but he did not have a firearm safe,” said provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. “A further search was conducted in the house, and police found two pistols concealed in a bin, which was in the toilet at the same house.” Police also seized 48 rounds of ammunition.

The brothers, aged 32 and 34, were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Last month, a 41-year-old man was arrested in the Shongweni area with a home made firearm with 12 rounds of ammunition concealed in a wardrobe.

And a 30-year-old Hillcrest man was found in unlawful possession of two rifles with six rounds of ammunition belonging to a deceased person. Both suspects were charged and appeared in court. IOL