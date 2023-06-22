KZN business robbery: Armed men storm mall in Overport, Durban

Durban - Seven armed men are believed to have stormed a mall in the Overport area on Wednesday evening. The incident took place on Peter Mokaba Road at around 6pm.

According to an incident report, the men entered the sport betting place, armed with handguns and ordered the staff and customers to lie on the floor. It is further alleged that they ordered each person to hand over their cellphones and other valuables. One of the suspects allegedly held the manager at gunpoint and ordered her to open each till and the slot machines, to which she complied.

The suspect are alleged to have emptied the cash into their bags. They are alleged to have also stolen cash from various counters and the bar. According to the report, a private security company responded after one of the staff pressed the panic button and a shootout ensued.

One of the suspects was shot in both in his thighs and was taken to hospital for further treatment. The remaining suspects fled the scene in a blue Toyota Etios with NUR number plates. It is alleged that no staff and customers were injured during the shootout and the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones.

Provincial police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Berea SAPS are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at Peter Mokaba Road. “It is alleged that the 33-year-old victim was at the business premises when unknown men carrying firearms entered and demanded cash. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones before fleeing,” Ngcobo said. Max Naicker, operations manager for Blue Security, said armed response officers responded to a panic alarm at a betting shop within the shopping centre.

“As he arrived and proceeded towards the shop’s entrance, he spotted four suspects exiting with stolen computer items and a DVR. “One of the suspects displayed a firearm. The officer immediately sought cover as one of the suspects shouted at him before firing multiple shots, causing damage to the glass entrance door, which shattered. The officer returned fire as the suspects fled down the staircase to the lower floor. “The officer returned to his vehicle and called for backup. Together with the backup officer, they returned to the scene for a comprehensive search of the area when the centre’s security informed them that a suspect was shot in the leg,” Naicker said.