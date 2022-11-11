KZN child’s body exhumed from coffee farm after allegations his family buried him illegally

Durban - The body of a 12-year-old boy was exhumed from a coffee farm in KwaNdengezi, KwaZulu-Natal, this week. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged the child was buried without the police being informed of his death.

She said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being probed and an inquest had been opened. The KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said authorities were alerted to the illegal burial and had acted swiftly. Khoza said the child, who suffered from cerebral palsy, had died and was illegally buried on a coffee farm last Sunday.

“This occurred during the National Disability Rights Awareness Month, which is commemorated annually between 3 November and 3 December. “The death was not reported to the relevant authorities and no death certificate was issued. “Community members raised the alarm with the deputy minister, which prompted her to travel to the province and make arrangements that the exhumation process be done.”

The department said the child lived with his father and stepmother. Khoza said it was further alleged that the child had been ill for three days before his passing and had received no medical attention. In sending her condolences to the family, MEC Khoza expressed her concerns.

"We are hurt by this matter. The child was known to the department and had previously received a grant. The child was often attended by the local service office. We would have expected that the family would inform us about his situation," said Khoza adding that the “quick burial” raised a lot of concerns. Khoza said they were hoping the post-mortem would shed light on what had led to his death. MEC Khoza urged communities to avoid disregarding laws.