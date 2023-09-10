KZN community patroller shot dead outside his home

A KwaZulu-Natal community patroller was killed in a hail of bullets while leaving his home on Saturday night. According to Prem Balram from private security company Reaction Unit SA (RUSA), the 58-year-old man came under attack while driving out of his property in Zwelisha, near Phoenix.

“Residents of Insingizi Road contacted RUSA at 10:34pm after the patroller was shot multiple times. “Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the man in his yard covered in a blanket. “He was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries.”

Balram said according to his family, the victim was driving out of the yard to conduct patrols when his white Toyota Corolla was fired upon multiple times. “The critically injured male managed to exit the vehicle but collapsed in his yard. About 10 9mm spent cartridges were recovered.” Balram said the motive for the shooting has not been established and the SA Police Services were notified.

There have been a number of shootings in and around the Durban area recently. Last week a businessman was shot and killed outside his business premises on South Coast Road in Clairwood. The 38-year-old man was found laying in a pool of blood with a stab wound to the neck on Tuesday night.