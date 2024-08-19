KZN cop facing rape charge released on R5,000 bail

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer arrested on allegations of rape, was released on R5,000 bail by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Phaladi Shuping, said the cop was arrested last week after a 26-year-old woman laid a compliant.

Shuping said the victim went to the Pietermaritzburg police station on Thursday, August 15 to obtain an affidavit. “She met a police officer who was dressed in full uniform and the officer offered to assist the complainant and asked her to follow him to his office,” Shuping said. “He asked her to wait in the office and went to fetch an affidavit. He came back, completed the affidavit and then he allegedly made advances on the complainant.

“She rejected his advances and the police officer locked the door, removed his service pistol, placed it on the table and allegedly raped the complainant,” Shuping said. Shuping said the victim reported the incident to her family and they took her to Mountain Rise Police Station to open a case. “The incident was reported to IPID and they took over the case for investigation,” he said.

Shuping said the officer is facing a charge of rape. His case was postponed to October 11, 2024 for further investigations.