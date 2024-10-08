KZN cop gets 25 years imprisonment for killing his wife

A KwaZulu-Natal cop found guilty of killing his wife has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail. Mthokozisi Gregory Nene, 44, who held the rank of constable in the South African Police Service (SAPS) was convicted in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KZN said Nene was found guilty of killing his 40-year-old wife Nompilo Thobeka Nene in July 2022. According to NPA spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the court heard that the couple were in an acrimonious marriage. “On the day of the incident, the accused brought his girlfriend over to the matrimonial home.

“The deceased confronted him about this, leading to an altercation which resulted in the accused fatally shooting the deceased in the face with a high calibre weapon. “The deceased died on the scene and the accused was arrested the following day.” A victim impact statement handed into the court described Thobeka, who worked as a teacher, as somebody who was dynamic and who served both the community and her family.

The court also declared Nene unfit to possess a firearm. The Daily News had reported that it was the couple’s child who found her mother in a pool of blood. The NPA welcomed the sentence.