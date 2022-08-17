KZN cop killer sentenced to 22 years in prison

Pretoria –The Pietermaritzburg High Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 22 years in prison for killing a police officer. Sergeant Nokuthula Somani, 55, was killed at Umzimkhulu in April.

Story continues below Advertisement

Somani was stationed at Umzimkhulu police station and she was off duty during the date of the incident. “Somani was sitting in the lounge at her Umzimkhulu home when two suspects entered the house and shot her multiple times. The suspects fled on foot and she died at the scene,” said police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. Mhlongo said members of the Hawks investigated the case and arrested Siyabulela Mbhele in July.

Mbhele told police that he was contacted by a traditional healer and was tasked with finding a hitman. They were promised R60 000 for killing the officer. Mhlongo added that Somani’s younger sister, Bongeka Somani, 42, was also arrested during the investigation. She is still in custody. Bongeka is expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates' Court on 7 September 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

In another incident in July, an off-duty security officer was allegedly killed for his firearm in Canelands, north of Durban. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Verulam police were called to Station Road at Canelands where a 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. “His pistol was taken during the incident,” Ngcobo said at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement