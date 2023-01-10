KZN cop shot dead in his sleep

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant was shot and killed while asleep at his home.
The incident took place at about 4.30am on Monday morning.
According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation were investigating a case of murder.
“It is alleged that a 42-year-old police sergeant was shot and killed whilst he was asleep in his residence. The motive for the killing is unknown and no arrest has been made at this stage.”
According to an incident report, a female police officer was also in the home at the time of the shooting.
She told police that a man entered the home through a toilet window and pointed a firearm at her, instructing her to keep quiet.
The woman said she was taken to another room and then she heard several gunshots go off.
Mhlongo said investigations were ongoing.
In another incident, a policeman was also killed while he was asleep in his home in Gauteng.
Warrant Officer Anton Seeber, a detective attached to the Linden police station, had been asleep when unknown gunmen entered his home and demanded his service pistol.
Police have launched a manhunt for his killers.
Another cop was killed during the festive season.
Warrant Officer Ntshidi Marutla, 52, was disarmed of his service pistol and fatally stabbed during a stop and search operation in Rosettenville on New Year’s Day.
IOL