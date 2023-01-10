KZN cop shot dead in his sleep

The incident took place at about 4.30am on Monday morning.

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant was shot and killed while asleep at his home.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation were investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged that a 42-year-old police sergeant was shot and killed whilst he was asleep in his residence. The motive for the killing is unknown and no arrest has been made at this stage.”

According to an incident report, a female police officer was also in the home at the time of the shooting.