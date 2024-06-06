KZN cop survives hail of bullets during cash-in-transit heist on N2, as robbers make off with money

A police captain has survived a hail of bullets in a cash-in-transit heist on the N2 Durban, near KwaMashu. The heist that took place just after 5.30am has left the freeway closed for several hours.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the South African Police Service (SAPS) officer came under heavy gunfire from cash-in-transit robbers on the N2 highway. The policeman’s vehicle came under fire. Picture: SAPS “An unknown number of suspects, who were travelling in multiple vehicles and targeting a cash delivery truck, without any notice opened fire at the police officer's unmarked bakkie which was driving behind the money vehicle. “The police officer, who was on his way to an early operation in Inanda, and wearing his protective gear, tactically returned fire and found his way out of the vehicle and took cover.

“The officer also managed to stop other motorists who could have become unsuspecting victims of the brazen criminals who went on to blow the truck open and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.” Police said the cash-in-transit security guards were left unharmed. Police said none of the cash guards were injured. Picture: SAPS “Although they were robbed of their three firearms, one of which was a rifle.”