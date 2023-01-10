KZN cop to appear in court for allegedly killing his friend and fiancée

Pretoria - A police constable stationed at the Bishopstowe SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to appear in the Pomeroy Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly killing his friend and fiancée. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) national spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the officer allegedly killed his friend on Friday and two days later he allegedly murdered his fiancée in Msinga.

Suping said both bodies were dumped in the nearby bushes. “The post-mortem on the bodies was conducted today, 10 January 2023.’’ The suspected officer handed himself over to the police on Monday.

“The Ipid investigation is under way,” Suping said. In a separate matter, a KZN police sergeant was shot and killed while asleep at his home. The incident took place at about 4.30am on Monday morning.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation were investigating a case of murder. “It is alleged that a 42-year-old police sergeant was shot and killed whilst he was asleep in his residence. The motive for the killing is unknown and no arrest has been made at this stage.” According to an incident report, a female police officer was also in the home at the time of the shooting.

She told police that a man entered the home through a toilet window and pointed a firearm at her, instructing her to keep quiet. The woman said she was taken to another room and then she heard several gunshots go off. Mhlongo said investigations were ongoing.