KZN cop who placed man in dog cage of police vehicle handed a R2,500 fine

A 36-year-old KwaZulu-Natal police constable has been convicted on assault and crimen injuria charges on a citizen.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Constable Zamokwakhe Buthelezi who was stationed in Ulundi was found guilty of the assault of Mzweleni Mabaso in 2021.
Explaining the charges, Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said in May 20, 2021, Mabaso was assaulted and arrested.
“The victim was placed in a dog cage of the Dog Unit vehicle and transported to a police station where it was later established that he was not the suspect who has been sought,” he said.
Mabaso, according to Ipid, was released without being charged.
Buthelezi was convicted in the Mahlabathini Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
On the assault charge, Mabaso was sentenced to three months imprisonment or a fine R2,500.
“He was further convicted of crimen Injuria and sentenced to two months imprisonment or a fine of R1,500,” he said.
Raburabu said the policeman was released and arrangements have been made for him to make staggered payments.
In another incident, Gauteng cop Sergeant Mautla Silas Maluleke, 42, was convicted of murder, attempted murder and arson.
He is accused of attacking the house of his ex-girlfriend, Constable Rhofiwa Munyai, a policewoman, in the process killing her 82-year-old grandmother, Tshavhungwe Munyai.
He will be sentenced at the end of August.
IOL News