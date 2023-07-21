KZN cop who placed man in dog cage of police vehicle handed a R2,500 fine

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Constable Zamokwakhe Buthelezi who was stationed in Ulundi was found guilty of the assault of Mzweleni Mabaso in 2021.

A 36-year-old KwaZulu-Natal police constable has been convicted on assault and crimen injuria charges on a citizen.

Explaining the charges, Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said in May 20, 2021, Mabaso was assaulted and arrested.

“The victim was placed in a dog cage of the Dog Unit vehicle and transported to a police station where it was later established that he was not the suspect who has been sought,” he said.

Mabaso, according to Ipid, was released without being charged.