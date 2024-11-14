KZN cops arrest man caught ‘red-handed’ selling dagga to school learners

A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday following allegations he sold dagga to at least 10 school learners. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man was caught in the act of selling dagga to learners outside a high school in Lamontville on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

“Police officers who are members of the Social Crime Prevention were acting on a tip-off about a man who was selling drugs to school children and an operation was planned accordingly.” He said during the execution of the operation the man was found inside a room next to the high school. “He was found with 10 pupils in the room, eight of whom were girls.”

Police said the suspect was also found in possession of dagga which he was selling to the young school children. “With police officers prioritising the future of the children and the ongoing final examinations, learners were given a stern warning in the presence of their parents before they were released.” He said the alleged drug dealer faces charges of dealing in drugs.