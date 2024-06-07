KZN cops continue hunt for killers who peeled off a woman’s face and ‘removed’ her eyes, ears and nose

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt following the gruesome discovery of a woman’s body in Northdale in Pietermaritzburg. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed to IOL that an investigation is under way.

“Police in Mountain Rise are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a body of a 27-year-old woman was found at Northdale, Pietermaritzburg on June 6. It is alleged that the deceased had injuries on her face,” Netshiunda said. IOL previously reported that a group of children, aged between 8 and 10, had been playing on the street when they stumbled across the deceased’s body. Local responders, Mi7 stated that its advanced life support rapid response unit, as well as armed response teams, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“They arrived at a scene described as ‘out of a horror movie’, where a woman was found dead. The woman’s facial skin was removed, and her eyes, ears and nose removed. "Judging by the wounds, it is believed that the woman was the victim of a heinous crime. However, the autopsy and police investigation will be relied upon to confirm this,“ Mi7 said. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest, is urged to contact Mountain Rise police station at 033 387 9600.