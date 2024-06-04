KZN cops fatally wound two cash heist suspects in early morning shootout in Phoenix

Two cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects have been fatally wounded following a shootout in Phoenix in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is alleged that the men were involved in a cash heist in Kranskop, in the Umzinyathi District in KwaZulu-Natal, late on Monday afternoon. At least eight suspects were involved in the robbery and made off with a substantial amount of cash.

Police had been following up on information and tracing the suspects, early on Tuesday morning and a shootout ensued. It is alleged that when the suspects realised they were being followed by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and other law enforcement teams, they started shooting. Officers returned fire, killing two suspects and wounding a third.

VIDEO | Reports of a shooting at Phoenix highway / R102 , Old Trade Centre. Two people have been shot dead. Police are on scene. pic.twitter.com/caoUZwWWk6 — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) June 4, 2024

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is at the scene. "Three rifles and a large amount of money have been recovered. Police are still hunting more suspects in the vicinity,“ he said. Meanwhile, a cash guard is recovering in hospital after he was shot during an attempted CIT in the Durban CBD on Monday.

Emergency officials attending to the wounded cash guard. Picture: Supplied Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the guard sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.