KZN cop’s fiancée arrested for his murder

A Durban woman has been arrested in connection with her fiancée’s murder. Police said the victim, Sergeant Sakhile Manyisa, died under “mysterious circumstances” in June 2022.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Manyisa was found dead on the staircase of a flat which he shared with the accused. The flat was situated on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Gandhinagar, oThongathi. Speaking about the arrest, Netshiunda said a “meticulous investigation” by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Umhlali Task Team, Umhlali K9 Unit, KwaDukuza police and Crime Intelligence officers led to the arrest over the weekend.

“On Saturday the team pounced on the 34-year-old suspect at a fast food outlet in Waterloo where she worked as a store manager.” He said at the time of the murder, there was no information coming out of those who could have possibly seen or heard something. “The investigating team pulled out all the stops in the search for justice and all pieces of information led to the fiancée who was duly arrested.”

Police said the suspect is expected to make her first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of murder. Last month, police made a breakthrough in the murder of Warrant Officer Phumlani Jali, who was attached to Crime Intelligence. Jali was shot multiple times at his home in November, 2023.