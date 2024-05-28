KZN cops under fire after video of officer in party regalia at voting station goes viral

"No one is above the law and police officers who are found to be on the wrong side of the law will dance to the tunes of their unbecoming actions." This is the sentiment of KwaZulu-Natal police after two officers were hit with disciplinary action, just hours ahead of the national and provincial elections on Wednesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the pair were caught on camera infringing the South African Police Service Code of Conduct. "In the video, a police officer in uniform, driving a state vehicle belonging to Sundumbili police station can be seen picking up an off duty police officer at a voting station. The off duty police officer in the video can be seen wearing regalia of a political party," Netshiunda explained. He said KZN SAPS commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ordered that the officers be immediately removed from election’s deployment.

Mkhwanazi called on police to be professional at all times and respect the oath which they took when they voluntarily joined the SAPS. "On more than one occasion, I reiterated to the members of the SAPS here in KZN that they should be apolitical and leave politics to politicians. "I emphasised the fact that police officers must never campaign or be seen to be campaigning for any political party.

A screenshot showing a police officer being picked up by a fellow officer in a SAPS vehicle. A screenshot showing a police officer being picked up by a fellow officer in a SAPS vehicle.

"What these police officers did is totally unacceptable and such behaviour undermines the hard work that the police have been doing to create a safe and secure environment for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. The two members will be subjected to internal disciplinary steps proportional to their unbecoming behaviour", KZN's top cop said. He added that police officers are reminded that they must treat all political parties equally and with respect. Mkhwanazi further urged political parties and residents to report wrongdoing by SAPS.