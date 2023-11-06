KZN couple travelling in a Ford Ranger killed in a hail of bullets

A couple were killed in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident took place in Mzokhulayo, Ndwedwe, on the KZN North Coast.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they received a telephone call from residents reporting multiple shots being fired in the vicinity. “Reaction officers were immediately dispatched, and on arrival on scene, the bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a white Ford Ranger bakkie. “The vehicle had been shot multiple times with a high-calibre weapon.”

Balram said the motive for the murders had not been confirmed. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed Ndwedwe police were investigating a double murder. “Two victims were travelling in a vehicle when they were fatally shot at by unknown suspects. The motive for the killing is still unknown.”

The province has been plagued with multiple shootings in recent weeks. Speaking on the gun violence, criminologist Professor Witness Maluleke said KwaZulu-Natal has been branded as a hub and capital city of gun violence for decades, without any sign of slowing down. He said some of the obvious contributory factors to the high spate of gun violence can be geared towards lawlessness and easy accessibility to dangerous weapons.