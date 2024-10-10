KZN crime crackdown: Triple murder suspect nabbed with illegal weapon

Lindokuhle Ngubane, 30, was arrested and allegedly linked to a triple murder case and was found in possession of unlicensed firearm on Monday, October 7. This happened during a collaborative operation involving the The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as Hawks from the Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Newcastle Public Order Police, and Umzinyathi District Crime Intelligence in Msinga.

“Members received information about a wanted suspect who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm at Kwahholwane area in Msinga. “It alleged that the said suspect was also sought for a triple murder case that happened at KwaNqulu area in Nquthu on October 14, last year,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo. Upon spotting him, the police conducted a search and uncovered a 9mm pistol without ammunition.

Ngubane was taken into custody and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. He appeared in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court, where his case was adjourned to October 14, for further investigation and legal representation. The firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine if it has been used in other criminal activities. The head of the Hawks in KZN, Major General Lesetja Senona, praised the teams involved for their swift action in arresting the suspect and recovering the unlicensed firearm.