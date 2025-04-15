KZN Crime Crisis: Over 4,200 citizens were killed in nine months, compared to 105 criminals

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, says the province is seeing some positive movement in its fight against crime but the overall picture still remains deeply troubling. Delivering a detailed update on recent crime trends, Mkhwanazi noted a slight decline in certain types of violent crime, including hijackings and business robberies. However, murder, organised crime, and cash-in-transit heists continue to plague the province.

“We are not there yet where we want to be,” he said. “This is still unacceptable. People who become victims of this type of crime are left with scars that you cannot fix for life.” Mkhwanazi pointed to over 4,000 murders recorded during the latest nine-month period of April to December 2024, highlighting the devastating toll on communities. Mkhwanazi noted that 4,278 citizens were killed in KZN and only 105 criminals were killed in the last nine months. “Criminals are at war with citizens.”

He added that 4 police officers also died in the line of duty. “More people are dying at the hands of criminals than criminals are dying. We have a serious problem with the type of criminals in this province.” The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KZN is currently policing a population of over 12.4 million people with fewer than 20,000 officers, a serious resource constraint that the commissioner described as “almost a mission impossible.”

The province’s vast geography, combined with more than 30,000 schools, hundreds of religious institutions, and 43 known airstrips, presents major challenges for law enforcement. Many of these landing strips, he said, could be exploited by smugglers or organised syndicates, raising serious security concerns. Cash-related crimes remain a major issue. Criminals often target vulnerable moments when store workers are transferring cash to vehicles or ATMs. Mkhwanazi urged businesses to adopt safer practices and reduce the use of cash where possible. “We’ve been seeing several incidents happening in the province,” he said. “This is a combination of a vehicle that is attacked while transporting money, as well as the cross-payment robberies when cash is being moved from the store to the car.”

Despite the ongoing crime challenges, Mkhwanazi confirmed that KZN leads the country in firearms and drug recoveries. In the last reporting cycle, police seized over 16 tons of drugs and arrested 13,790 suspects, with 1,239 convictions already secured. These included 25 life sentences handed down to criminals involved in murder, rape, and violent robberies. Among the most disturbing cases was a man sentenced to five life terms for killing his fiancée and raping his two daughters. Another received 12 life sentences for a years-long spree of housebreakings and attacks.

High-profile cases are also progressing. The murder investigation into musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane is ongoing, with the next court appearance scheduled for May 8. Extradition proceedings for suspects detained in Eswatini are set to continue later in April. Mkhwanazi also highlighted the success of the Department of Transport and SAPS’s engagement with the taxi industry, noting that better communication and mediation have reduced violent flare-ups in recent months. While acknowledging the serious gaps in resources, he emphasised that partnership with the public is essential.

"We can't do it alone. We need the public to be the eyes and ears for us."